Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 707,256 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 17.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,369,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $3,668,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $1,592,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 636,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

