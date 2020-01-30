Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,895 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

