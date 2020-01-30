Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,130. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

