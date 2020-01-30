Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $721,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2,311.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Universal Display stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.