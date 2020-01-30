Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $276,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.49. 18,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.