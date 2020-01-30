Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 160,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 2,639,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

