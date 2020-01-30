Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 714 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $59.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $640.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $594.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.32 and a 200 day moving average of $316.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.24.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

