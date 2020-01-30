Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.13. 15,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,277. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

