GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.23

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.34. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 7,280 shares changing hands.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The stock has a market cap of $188.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 215,760 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

