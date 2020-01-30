GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms have commented on GLYC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 104,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,916. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $56,816,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

