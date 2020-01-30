Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $2,473,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $56,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $1,696,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $2,477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $6,046,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $5,268,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

GL stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.96. 299,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

