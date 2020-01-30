Global Currency Reserve Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $395.00 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $395.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022785 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005945 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,888,650 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide . Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

