Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.50. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 358,238 shares changing hands.

GILT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $560.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $63.38 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth about $158,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

