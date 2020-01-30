Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JMST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 1,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,847. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.