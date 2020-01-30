Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

NYSE BA traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $323.30. 5,906,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.66. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

