Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 32,091 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,145. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

