Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $622,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 343,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.42. 114,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

