Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,157,000 after acquiring an additional 130,620 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 269,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 625,758 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

