Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Boosts Stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Continental Building Products makes up about 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 891,598 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Shares of CBPX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.98. 462,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,796.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CBPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.