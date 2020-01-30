GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 200,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,579. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $320.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $42,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $28,268.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,774 shares of company stock valued at $466,279. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.