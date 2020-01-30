General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. General Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.

General Electric stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 220,650,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.62.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

