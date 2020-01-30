General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. General Electric also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.
General Electric stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 220,650,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.62.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
