General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.99.

GD opened at $183.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.61. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

