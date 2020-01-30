Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Down 3.1%

Gear Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:GENGF)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 31,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 45,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

About Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.