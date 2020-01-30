GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GDS by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 1,316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GDS by 19,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. 865,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,557. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 3.00. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.