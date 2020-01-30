Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.49

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as low as $6.05. Garrison Capital shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 2,181 shares.

GARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Garrison Capital by 46.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Garrison Capital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 488,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 201,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Garrison Capital by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS)

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

