Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 570,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

