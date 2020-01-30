Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 35,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 2,644.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,960. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

