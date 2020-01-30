Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $9.02. Gaming Realms shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 228,552 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Monday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $26.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.69.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £400,000 ($526,177.32).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

