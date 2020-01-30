Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

