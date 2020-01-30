Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

GH stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.51. Gamehost has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gamehost will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.