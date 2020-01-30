FY2022 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma Inc Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.42). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 879,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,975. The stock has a market cap of $307.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

