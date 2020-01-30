FY2020 EPS Estimates for MYR Group Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,598. The stock has a market cap of $523.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in MYR Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,080,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MYR Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.