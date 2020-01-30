FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Kinsale Capital Group Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report released on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.41. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%.

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg bought 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at $398,944.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at $34,554,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,706,813. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

