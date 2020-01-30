FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the energy giant will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of EXC opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Exelon by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 443,966 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 653,860 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.