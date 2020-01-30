Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuwei Films stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Fuwei Films as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuwei Films from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFHL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.30. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

