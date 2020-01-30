Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.15

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as low as $10.77. Futura Medical shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 716,759 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

