Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $150.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,563. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

