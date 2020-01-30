FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCEL. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.67.

FCEL traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,805,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,535,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $381.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.59.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

