Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 336 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.16. The company had a trading volume of 89,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,890. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.87. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $283.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.