Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $260,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 235,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

