Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY20 guidance to $3.83-4.03 EPS.

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.91.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

