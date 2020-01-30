Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Raised to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.48. 232,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $32,493,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 572,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,748,000 after acquiring an additional 317,877 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,409.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 223,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.