Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Decreased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,153. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

