Fluor Co. (NEW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.70 per share for the year.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLR. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 308,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth about $6,589,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.