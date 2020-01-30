Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Flowers Foods worth $34,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

