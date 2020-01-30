FLO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,518.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $18,518.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00046262 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000312 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

