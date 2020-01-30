Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of FFC opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

