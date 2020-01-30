Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

FBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

FBC traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,592. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $219,356,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

