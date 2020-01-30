FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. FirstCash updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.32-4.51 EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

FCFS stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,616. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

