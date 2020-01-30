First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 17.18%.

FUNC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79. First United has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get First United alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.